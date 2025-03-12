Have your say on A22 roundabout plan in Polegate
Residents are encouraged to submit their comments [email protected] ensuring they reference the application number: WD/2024/0811/MEA
The scheme is described as the construction of a new roundabout to serve the Class B business development.
This is intended to house ancillary office space, servicing yards, van and car parking areas, new vehicular access from the A22, highways alterations which would allow vehicles to access Bay Tree Lane more easily.
There would also be cycle and pedestrian access. alterations to the existing public footpath and associated infrastructure including highways, foul and surface water drainage works, utility services and landscaping.
The proposal is being submitted by Slough-based Richard Brown Planning on behalf of Formula Land from Horsham.
Consultation on the entire scheme began on March 6 and continues until April 6. The development is subject to an environmental assessment.