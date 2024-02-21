Have your say on community safety in Crawley
The event will feature:
· an engaging discussion with representatives from Crawley Borough Council, Sussex Police and West Sussex County Council
· a special guest sharing their experiences of exploitation and gangs
· performances by young people from Crawley
The discussion will tackle community safety issues affecting you and your neighbourhood with insights from the panel.
Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection at Crawley Borough Council, will host the event. She said: “This isn't just a talk – it's a chance for local people to voice their concerns and discuss them with community safety decision makers.
“Sign up now and contribute to making Crawley a safer place.”
To register your attendance email [email protected] by 5 March.
For more information on community safety in Crawley visit crawley.gov.uk/communitysafety