BREAKING

Have your say on community safety in Crawley

Residents will have the chance to voice their concerns and help make Crawley safer at an event next month.Let’s Talk: Community Safety takes place on Thursday 7 March from 6pm to 8pm at the Town Hall.
By Allan HamblyContributor
Published 21st Feb 2024, 08:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event will feature:

· an engaging discussion with representatives from Crawley Borough Council, Sussex Police and West Sussex County Council

· a special guest sharing their experiences of exploitation and gangs

Event posterEvent poster
Event poster
Most Popular

· performances by young people from Crawley

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The discussion will tackle community safety issues affecting you and your neighbourhood with insights from the panel.

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection at Crawley Borough Council, will host the event. She said: “This isn't just a talk – it's a chance for local people to voice their concerns and discuss them with community safety decision makers.

“Sign up now and contribute to making Crawley a safer place.”

To register your attendance email [email protected] by 5 March.

For more information on community safety in Crawley visit crawley.gov.uk/communitysafety

Related topics:Town HallCrawley Borough CouncilWest Sussex County CouncilSussex Police