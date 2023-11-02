Have your say on order to tackle anti-social behaviour at Crawley car parks

Crawley Borough Council wants to hear your views on a proposed new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to tackle anti-social behaviour and nuisance within the council’s town centre multi-storey car parks.

Residents and businesses have raised concerns regarding safety and anti-social behaviour within the car parks and have requested that the council takes action to address this.

Sussex Police and the council currently have limited powers to tackle this. Despite continued efforts by partner agencies the nuisance continues.

The PSPO will prohibit any activity in the car parks that is not connected to the parking of a vehicle or bicycle. Any person who breaches the order will be asked to leave immediately and not return for 48 hours.

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection, said: “We’ve listened to the concerns of residents and businesses to prepare this PSPO.

“Please tell us what you think by completing our survey.”