Have your say on proposals to improve Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions on A2011 Crawley Avenue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex County Council is asking for public feedback to help develop transport improvements at the Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions on the A2011 Crawley Avenue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals being considered include ways to make walking, cycling and public transport more attractive options for short journeys. They are being developed as part of the delivery of the West Sussex Transport Plan (WSTP), which supports the County Council Plan to promote a sustainable and prosperous economy in the county.

The Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions on A2011 Crawley Avenue are used by many to access education, jobs and local services resulting in noise and air pollution that also impacts nearby communities. The proposals being considered could help to improve the flow of traffic, make conditions safer for everyone, and encourage more trips by public transport, walking and cycling, as part of a wider strategy that also includes supporting the transition to electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Sussex County Council, said:

Share your views on proposals to improve the Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions on the A2011 Crawley Avenue

“We want to improve the Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions in Crawley so that the junctions are better for everyone travelling by public transport, bike, car and on foot, I less impact on nearby residents. Very often the best ideas about local traffic issues come from people living and travelling in the area, so it’s really important that we hear from them. Our proposals are at an early stage, and we really want to hear the views of residents and users of these junctions to help us shape the designs. I encourage everyone with an interest to use the online questionnaire to tell us what they think.”

The proposals being considered include bus priority, the creation of additional space, and improved crossing points for cycling and walking. At the Hazelwick junction, measures are also being considered to improve safety and reduce noise alongside the planned introduction of traffic signals as part of the Forge Wood development.

The council’s highways team will use feedback from the consultation to help develop designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schemes are at an early stage of development and likely to depend on securing Government grants and developer funding, so it could be several years before any construction could start.

Residents and road users can find out more about the proposals, comment on an interactive map and have a say by completing the online questionnaire at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/a2011-Crawley-Avenue.

The engagement period will close at 23:55 on 7th January 2025.