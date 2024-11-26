Have your say on transport improvements in Horsham

West Sussex County Council

West Sussex County Council is inviting residents and road users in Horsham to share their feedback on transport issues on two main roads and one junction in the town through a public engagement period which launches today.

We are considering a range of improvements aimed at making walking, cycling, and public transport more desirable, whilst ensuring we keep traffic moving.

We are looking at potential options for Rusper Road, A281 Guildford Road, and the B2237 North Parade/Wimblehurst Road Junction, which are all critical routes for accessing Horsham town centre. The improvements could help to ease the flow of traffic, make conditions safer for everyone, and encourage walking, cycling and use of public transport.

Some of the improvements being considered include:

- Segregated cycle tracks and improved signal-controlled pedestrian crossings.

- Bus priority measures at signal-controlled junctions to enhance reliability.

- Junction redesigns to improve safety and traffic flow.

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Sussex County Council, said: “The areas we’ve identified are all key routes to schools, jobs and local services. Our vision is to create a safer, greener, and more connected transport network that supports our growing communities. By improving these key routes in Horsham, we aim to make walking, cycling, and public transport more attractive options for short journeys. These improvements align with our council plan to promote a sustainable and prosperous economy in the county.”

“Your input will be instrumental in ensuring the designs meet the needs of residents, businesses, and all road users. I encourage everyone with an interest to let us know their comments via the online map and questionnaire.”

The schemes are at an early stage of development and delivery will depend upon securing central Government grants and developer funding. As such if changes are determined to be beneficial then construction could be several years away.

Residents and road users can learn more about the proposals, comment on an interactive map, and share your feedback by completing an online survey before 11:55pm on 14 January 2025 at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/horsham-transport