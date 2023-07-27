Havens Food Cooperative expands pop-up pantry scheme for summer holidays

The Pop-up-Pantry Scheme was officially launched in 2022 as a way to redistribute surplus food across a wider area, thus supporting more people with surplus food. Over time, we have witnessed incredible growth, with 17 local groups now actively participating in the scheme. These groups include schools and family support clubs that distribute the surplus food to pupils and members, as well as food banks and community projects such as the Seaford Environmental Alliance, who receive surplus food donations and distribute this to the public at their Climate Hub- operating a busy community pantry.
In our commitment to make a real difference in the community, we have some fantastic plans for the next six weeks! We will be supplying Nippers and C.A.T.S Club with weekly surplus food donations, providing support for their summer holiday play schemes. Additionally, we are excited to announce a further partnership with the Seaford Environmental Alliance. Surplus food donated by Havens will be available to collect from their Climate Hub in Seaford on Saturdays and some Thursdays throughout the Summer Holidays.
At Havens Food Cooperative, we are truly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with so many amazing local groups. Working hand in hand with our partners and community members, we aim to prevent food waste and ensure that surplus food is supporting the community.
We are thrilled about the prospects that the Summer Holidays hold as we continue to expand the Pop-up-Pantry Scheme and we are determined to make a meaningful impact in the Havens area by reducing food waste and supporting those facing food insecurity.
For more information about our Pop-up-Pantry Scheme and other projects, please visit us at havenscommunityhub.co.uk. If you would like to join our mission against food waste and food insecurity and volunteer with us, please email: [email protected] or call 01273 918226.