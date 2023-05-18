Havens Food Cooperative retains environment award for second year

This recognition celebrates the projects innovative approach to tackling food waste while positively impacting the community.The Seahaven Business Awards, a highly regarded event in the regional business community, honours outstanding organisations that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and community impact. The awards celebrate businesses that are driving positive change within their industries.This success was attributed to its team of amazing volunteers, and the stores that partner with the project to enable the prevention of food waste. Since the creation of the project the release of around 400,000kg of greenhouse gases has been prevented, by rediverting food from reaching landfill. Surplus food is being redistributed to the community, minimising the environmental impact that it has and contributing towards alleviating food insecurity. Their Community Pantry, in Denton, operates 365 days per year, redistributing this surplus.The project has also created a network of Pop-Up-Pantries, based between Saltdean and Seaford, that facilitates the redistribution of surplus food to the wider community. The project also supports individuals and families facing food insecurity.Havens Food Cooperative looks forward to continuing in their mission to prevent food waste and redistribute surplus, hoping to continue having this positive impact on the environment and continuing to provide food support for the community.For more information on how to get involved with the project and for enquiries about volunteering please contact:[email protected]