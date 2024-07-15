Hawkins & Smith estate agency joins Henry Adams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hawkins & Smith, a successful estate agency in the village of East Wittering, West Sussex, has joined the region’s leading estate agency group, Henry Adams, with effect from July 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directors of Hawkins & Smith, Chris and Sally Smith, will remain close to the business as consultants. With more than 30 years of experience in estate agency, Sally and Chris have consistently aimed to offer a conscientious service with a bright & energetic approach since founding Hawkins & Smith in 2011.

Ian Wiggett, CEO of Henry Adams said: “The Witterings is an extremely attractive place for people to live for many reasons, not least the wonderful sandy beaches and watersports. We are delighted to be expanding our services here with Hawkins & Smith joining Henry Adams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With experienced staff who live locally and the extensive marketing of Henry Adams, we provide an unrivalled service for homeowners in both East and West Wittering. By combining forces with our new colleagues from Hawkins & Smith, we’re proud to be the number one choice for sellers in the area.”

Ian Wiggett, Henry Adams CEO (left), with Sally & Chris Smith of Hawkins & Smith, East Wittering.

Jane Yates of Hawkins & Smith lives in East Wittering village and will be joining the team at Henry Adams in their busy East Wittering branch led by Daniel Forsythe. Jane will be providing continuity to her existing clients while making full use of the wider marketing power of Henry Adams as a larger, independent partnership.

Ian Wiggett added: “We are actively seeking more independent property companies looking for their next steps, whether through acquisition, joint venture or franchising options. Henry Adams is keen to expand our footprint and serve even more people selling or seeking a home, with a range of dedicated property services.

"Each opportunity to join the Henry Adams stable is carefully reviewed and discussed so that the outcome is positive for owners of each company and of course, staff and clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To request a valuation, market update, or to view the properties currently available at Henry Adams East Wittering, contact the team on 01243 672672 or email [email protected]. You can also follow them on Instagram @thewitteringagent_henryadams for a range of outstanding homes by the coast.