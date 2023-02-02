Hawks and falcons fly around Lewes Castle for February half term

Hawks, falcons and owls will fly into Lewes Castle and Museum this February half term for a very special birds of prey demonstration.

Sussex-based Hawking About will bring their beautiful birds to the Norman fortress on February 11 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet the magnificent animals before watching them soar around the site in three separate displays.

The falconry forms part of Medieval Madness, a week-long programme of events at Lewes Castle during February Half Term which will feature free family activities.

As well as activity trails and dressing-up boxes, there will be a chance to discover more about armoury, archery and weaving during a series of themed sessions.

All activities are included in the price of admission to the site. Family tickets start from £17.60 and adults are £10.

Dan Cook, property manager at Lewes Castle and Museum, said: “Lewes Castle is one of the oldest Norman fortresses in the country, being built by followers of William the Conqueror shortly after the Battle of Hastings.

“As well as acting as a defensive fortress, it was also a home – and our February half term activities will highlight what medieval life could have looked like for those living on this site hundreds of years ago.”

Lewes Castle and Museum is owned and cared for by The Sussex Archaeological Society (also known as Sussex Past), a registered charity which promotes, protects and provides access to the heritage of Sussex.

Visitors can climb the dozens of steps to the top of The Keep for stunning 360 degree views of the town and surrounding countryside.

Admission includes entrance to the castle and the adjoining Museum of Sussex Archaeology, which displays artefacts on the history of the county dating back thousands of years.

The castle is open every day from 10am to 5pm during the February half term (February 11 to 18).

The birds of prey demonstration will take place on Saturday February 11.

A series of themed days will take place on weekdays, including Medieval Monday, Weaving Wednesday and Saxon Thursday.

On Saturday February 18, the castle will host Soldiers at the Castle, when members of the Greensward Rangers will march into the Gun Garden.

Entry to Lewes Castle is free for members of The Sussex Archaeological Society.