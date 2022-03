A person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Hawth Road, Crawley this morning (March 4).

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the incident at around 10am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police said three people were treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor injuries and one was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sussex Police are yet to comment on the incident.