Haywards Heath based Dame Vera Lynn Charity needs your help

Having launched their Christmas Appeal on November 29 with the hope of raising £6,000, the Dame Vera Lynn Charity is still a little way off and looking for any donations that their community can spare.

Their target of £6,000 equates to one month of home play for children who need to access the service and hope to achieve this before the children break up for Christmas on December 22.

Comprising 1-2-1 sessions with an outreach worker, each child is supported with specialist equipment in a “play” setting which encourages eye contact, increased attention span, fine motor skill and physical development.

Each home play session is £55.47 or £2,662.50 per child per year, they receive no statutory income from the Government and all their services are free of charge to families.

Hugo and Carol at one of his home play sessions

