Haywards heath car insurance firm First Central named one of UK’s best workplaces for wellbeing

First Central has been named in the top 10 (7th) places to work in the UK for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. The Haywards Heath-based car insurance company was ranked in the Super Large Organisations category.

The ranking is a result of a sustained wellbeing strategy which has focused on ensuring colleagues are continuously learning about how to manage their wellbeing, whether that is physical or mental health, building resilience or financial wellbeing. It reflects the insurer’s commitment to delivering a workplace conducive to outstanding psychological, physical and social wellbeing.

First Central’s Chief People Officer, Jo McGowan, said: “I am really proud to work for a company that champions wellbeing. Over the past 18 months we’ve really invested in our wellbeing programme of activity and have been exploring how we can provide colleagues with both reactive and proactive wellbeing support. It’s so rewarding to see us rank in the top 10 in the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, and I look forward to us continuing to focus our efforts on improving our colleagues’ experiences at work.”

Now in their second year of running the Wellbeing award, Great Place to Work’s culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing people’s holistic experiences to determine the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list. The surveys asked colleagues to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety, and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation delivers a consistent employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.