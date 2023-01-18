Station manager John Lainsbury from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 4.55am to a fire involving a derelict premises in Bolnore Farm Close near Haywards Heath. At the height of the incident six appliances were in attendance and firefighters worked hard to try to contain the fire within the building. Unfortunately, due to the derelict nature of the building they were not able to do so, so external firefighting only now is being carried out. The incident is currently being scaled down to leave three pumps in attendance and we are likely to be dealing with this incident for some considerable time today.”