Haywards Heath care home celebrates its relaunch after remarkable refurbishment

Walstead Place Care Home in Haywards Heath, part of the Aria Care Group, has been celebrating the completion of its extensive refurbishment and revival project.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event brought residents, colleagues, and members of the local community together to witness the grand unveiling of its stunning transformation.

As part of Aria Care's ambitious £18 million revival project, Walstead Place has undergone a comprehensive makeover. The community is now poised to offer an exceptional experience, seamlessly blending modern amenities with timeless charm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local Haywards Heath community and esteemed guests, including Deputy Mayor Councillor Duncan Pascoe and Local MP Mims Davies, graced the event with their presence. Their support added to the excitement and significance of this special occasion.

Home manager Jacquie Ferguson, Deputy Mayor Duncan Pascoe and CEO Caroline Roberts

The highlight of the event was the Deputy Mayor cutting the ribbon to signify the officially relaunch of Walstead Place.

Notable features of the refurbishment program include:

Refurbishing the entrance to create a larger reception area

Redecoration of the main resident day spaces including lounges and dining rooms.

Refurbished bedrooms for improved comfort.

A revamped hair salon offering residents the opportunity to engage in self-care.

Redecoration of the assisted bathroom and shower rooms for improved accessibility.

Walstead Place’s revival aligns with Aria Care's vision of being the leading care provider, known for exceptional quality of care, innovative services, and a compassionate approach.

undefined

Caroline Roberts, CEO of Aria Care, said: "Ensuring the wellbeing and comfort of the people that live and work in our communities has always been our top priority. By revitalising our communities, we aim to create a nurturing and vibrant atmosphere that truly feels like home, where care is given from the heart."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This transformation represents a new chapter in Walstead Place's rich history, promising their continuing commitment to providing the best possible care and living environment.