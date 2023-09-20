BREAKING
Haywards Heath fire in photos: emergency vehicles at scene as people asked to avoid area

A blaze has broken out in Haywards Heath this evening (Wednesday, September 20).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:59 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 18:25 BST

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service announced on X (formerly Twitter) at 5pm: “We are currently in attendance at the scene of a fire in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath. There are a number of emergency vehicles in attendance and we would ask people to avoid the area.”

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road blocked due to building fire on Bolnore Road both ways between Beechcroft and B2272 Butlers Green Road. Traffic is coping well.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said at 5pm on Wednesday, September 20, that they were at the scene of a fire in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said at 5pm on Wednesday, September 20, that they were at the scene of a fire in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said at 5pm on Wednesday, September 20, that they were at the scene of a fire in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said at 5pm on Wednesday, September 20, that they were at the scene of a fire in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath

