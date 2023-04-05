Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
2 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
2 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Haywards Heath fire photos and video: public asked to avoid area as firefighters attend incident at garage

A fire broke out at a garage in Haywards Heath late last night (Tuesday, April 4).

By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Apr 2023, 07:33 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 08:02 BST

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service put a post on Twitter at 10.03pm that said crews were tackling a fire at a garage at a residential property in Colewell Gardens.

The fire service said: “The incident is ongoing and we ask that members of the public avoid the area wherever possible.”

At 11.50pm the fire service tweeted: “The incident has now been scaled down after a successful response by four crews from @station_62 (Haywards Heath Fire Station) and @BurgessHillFRS (Burgess Hill Fire Station). Some officers will remain at the scene to damp down. All residents are able to return to their homes.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has been approached for more information and this story will be updated as it comes in.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they tackled a fire at a garage in Colewell Gardens, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday night, April 4

1. Haywards Heath fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they tackled a fire at a garage in Colewell Gardens, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday night, April 4 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they tackled a fire at a garage in Colewell Gardens, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday night, April 4

2. Haywards Heath fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they tackled a fire at a garage in Colewell Gardens, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday night, April 4 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they tackled a fire at a garage in Colewell Gardens, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday night, April 4

3. Haywards Heath fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they tackled a fire at a garage in Colewell Gardens, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday night, April 4 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they tackled a fire at a garage in Colewell Gardens, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday night, April 4

4. Haywards Heath fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they tackled a fire at a garage in Colewell Gardens, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday night, April 4 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Haywards HeathWest Sussex FireTwitterSussex