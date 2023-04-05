A fire broke out at a garage in Haywards Heath late last night (Tuesday, April 4).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service put a post on Twitter at 10.03pm that said crews were tackling a fire at a garage at a residential property in Colewell Gardens.

The fire service said: “The incident is ongoing and we ask that members of the public avoid the area wherever possible.”

At 11.50pm the fire service tweeted: “The incident has now been scaled down after a successful response by four crews from @station_62 (Haywards Heath Fire Station) and @BurgessHillFRS (Burgess Hill Fire Station). Some officers will remain at the scene to damp down. All residents are able to return to their homes.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has been approached for more information and this story will be updated as it comes in.

1 . Haywards Heath fire West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they tackled a fire at a garage in Colewell Gardens, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday night, April 4 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

