Haywards Heath mayor and Deputy Mayor thrilled to attend the relaunch of Rok Skool and launch of Sound Strategies

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath joined many local residents, business owners and musicians to the relaunch of Rok Skool, where they were treated to a one-of-a-kind evening of entertainment at Rok Skool’s new premises on the Bridge Road Business Estate.The evening also saw the launch of Sound Strategies, a new venture under the Rok Skool umbrella, which will offer immersive corporate ‘away day’ experiences.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Ingelsfield, said: “Duncan and I went to the Rok Skool relaunch and it was a fabulous evening of live music and lively conversations. We rubbed shoulders with performers and promoters of the local music scene and enjoyed 3 hours of live music from Rock’N’Roll, to 80’s hits, to acapella, to solos, duos, trios and whole bands, all performed by local artists and, of course, teachers at Rok Skool, and what a blast we had!

“The event was an opportunity to bring together sponsors like the Adelphi Group, local businesses, teachers of Rok Skool, parents of young aspiring performers, and more. It was an unforgettable evening of live music and community interaction. Rok Skool wants to make music playing available to all, while also using its powers to open the horizons of children of all sorts of backgrounds and abilities. At the same time Rok Skool wants help businesses reach their potential by using the power that music has to make teams bond while creating something fun and enjoyable.”

Sarah Harrison, Head of Business at Rok Skool, adds

Haywards Heath Mayor and Deputy Mayor at the Rok Skool relaunch event

“Thank you so much to the Town Mayor and Deputy Mayor for coming to our relaunch event. Rok Skool was founded by Hereward Kaye and his family in 2006 providing tuition to local musicians of all ages They wanted to provide free access to music tuition and experiences to children and beneficiaries of charity and in April, The Hereward Kaye Scholarship was founded so that everyone has an opportunity to take part in the Rok Skool community as the express wish of Rok Skool’s inspirational late founder, Hereward Kaye.

“We will be holding a fabulous fundraising event on Saturday the 8th June, which will serve as a tribute to Hereward’s legacy, celebrating his life and contributions to music. Hereward’s close friend, and the esteemed musician and broadcaster, Tom Robinson will regale the audience with songs and stories spanning five decades of his adventures in the music industry as part of this evening. Attendees can also expect performances by a range of Rok Skool members, together with an auction and raffle to help raise funds for the scholarship fund.”

Tickets for the Hereward Kaye Scholarship night cost £50 inclusive of a light supper and half a bottle of wine per head and are available from Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tom-robinson-performing-at-the-hereward-kaye-scholarship-launch-8-june-2024-tickets-885612469737?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios

The Hereward Kaye Scholarship

This scholarship aims to provide financial support for local children’s music tuition and collaborate with children’s charities on various musical projects. Rok school has already forged partnerships with charitable organisations such as the Kangaroos and Adoption UK, enabling the delivery of enriching experiences such as band weeks for children.

Sound Strategies from Rok Skool

Utilising music and creativity, Sound Strategies seeks to inspire individuals, enhancing engagement and performance across diverse organisations. These facilitated away days, led by experienced business consultants and music mentors, aims to help solve genuine business challenges for any organisation.