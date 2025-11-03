Haywards Heath pianist presents Nights of Late Summer recital

Haywards Heath-based pianist Andrew Storey presents Nights of Late Summer – a Journey into Nostalgia at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath at 7pm on Sunday, November 9, following Choral Evensong (6-6.45pm).

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “Andrew’s recital will feature works by three composer/pianists: Karol Szymanowski from Poland (1882-1937), who was also a writer, the Swedish conductor Wilhelm Stenhammar (1871-1927), and himself.

“His programme includes late works by Szymanowski – four of the 20 Mazurkas Op. 50 (1926-31) - and by Stenhammar – selections from Nights of Late Summer (Sensommarnätter) Op. 33 (1914). Szymanowski had turned from Romantic to impressionist and Polish folk music influences, while, as Andrew explains, Stenhammar’s piano suite ‘reflects a time of artistic crisis and lack of self-confidence’.

“From his own compositions Andrew plays Theme and Variations (2001), based on a tune he sang to help his young son to sleep, and Romance No. 2 (2014), which ‘inhabits a world of quiet dreams and fantasy’.

“Andrew Storey is a piano soloist, accompanist and composer of over 120 works which include: 60 pieces for piano solo; sonatas for bassoon (1), violin (1), clarinet (7), flute (2), piano (4), oboe(1), bass clarinet (1) etc; suites and sonatinas for various woodwind instruments; four trios involving flute, bassoon, clarinet, cor anglais, cello and piano, and three stage works - Childe Roland to the Tower Came, The Lonely Hunter, and Judith - for solo voices and chamber instrumental ensembles. He sings tenor with Coro Nuovo based in Mid Sussex, the Esterházy Chamber Choir in Lewes, and St Wilfrid’s Church Choir in Haywards Heath.

“Admission is free, with a retiring collection for St Wilfrid’s Choral Scholarship Scheme for 12 to 18-year-olds. This fosters familiarity with the sacred choral tradition through tuition and travel expenses to sing with the church choir in school term time.”