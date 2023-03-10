Haywards Heath primary academies collaborate in honour of Children's Mental Health Week

Two primary academies who share a playing field have come together to take part in a paper chain challenge that connected the two schools.

Lindfield Primary Academy pupil and Blackthorns Community Primary Academy pupil linking the paper rings

Raising awareness for Children’s Mental Health, Lindfield Primary Academy and Blackthorns Community Primary Academy worked together in accordance with this year’s theme, Let’s Connect.

Every child and member of staff made a paper ring with either a drawing or a sentence of what makes them feel good, happy, and connected. The pupils merged forces to create a chain that once linked, stretched across their adjoined fields.

‘Roving reporters’, pupils Eliza and Pippa recounted the day’s events and spoke on the challenge’s goal, reinforcing why the day was so special. “There are ‘A-Z of wellbeing’ posters around the academy to remind everyone of all the ways they can look after themselves and others, all the time – not just during Children’s Mental Health Week. We feel it is important to dedicate time to thinking about our mental health and wellbeing. It helps all of us to feel like we belong and are connected to each other, our academy, and our community.”

A total of 660 links were made in the challenge, and the desire to attach both chains from one academy to another was succeeded.

Assistant Principal at Lindfield Primary Academy, Jane Robinson, said: “The children loved seeing this symbolic and literal connection. Many conversations since this day have touched on the importance of thinking about our mental health and well-being more of the time.”