Haywards Heath recital of romantic Russian songs

Brighton-based soprano Daria Robertson, accompanied on the piano by Haywards Heath composer Andrew Storey, presents a recital of romantic Russian songs at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath at 7pm on Sunday, March 9, following Evensong (6-6.45pm).

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “Their programme will demonstrate how, in their beauty and broad scope, the operatic and other vocal works of Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Prokofiev match their better-known orchestral, ballet and piano music.

“Tchaikovsky’s songs The Legend and If Only I Had Known are balanced by Rachmaninov’s Lilacs, I Long for Thee and How Fair is the Spot. From Prokofiev’s cantata Alexander Nevsky, Daria will sing Field of the Dead. She has also chosen favourite items from Rimsky-Korsakov’s 15 operas: Lullaby (from Sadko) and the Snowmaiden’s aria (from Snowmaiden), as well as his song The Nightingale.

“Similarly, Andrew plays favourite pieces by Scriabin: his Poème (op. 32. No.1), and Three Preludes (op. 74, Nos. 1, 3, 4). Daria and Andrew also perform Olga’s aria from Rusalka: but not by Dvorak. This was written by Dargomyzhsky, one of the very first Russian opera composers.”

Daria, an experienced exponent of Russian art-song and arias, was born in Kyrgyzstan. In London and Southwick she has sung in Vaughan Williams, Strauss and Puccini operas and this year, with Glyndebourne Chorus, in the world premiere of Jonathan Dove’s Uprising.

Pianist and tenor Andrew’s compositions are for: solo piano; some bassoon, violin, clarinet, cor anglais, flute, piano, and oboe sonatas; woodwind suites and sonatinas; trios for flute, bassoon, clarinet, cor anglais, cello and piano, and three stage works for solo voice and chamber ensemble.

Admission is free, with a retiring collection for the St Wilfrid’s Choral Scholarship Scheme for local people aged 12 to 18. It provides tuition and travel expenses for singing with the church choir in school term time.