Mid Sussex Police tweeted at 10.20am that Rocky Lane is closed and asked drivers to avoid the route.
They added at 11.18am that the road is closed due to black ice and said a car had gone into a power cable, which is now unstable.
AA Traffic News said the road is closed for emergency power cable repairs due to an ‘earlier rolled over vehicle’. The AA said the road is affected both ways between A272 and Clearwaters Lane, between Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.
Metrobus said its MB270 service will divert via B2112 and Janes Lanes in both directions.
It is not clear at this time whether anyone has been injured.