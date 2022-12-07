Haywards Heath salon scoops two more awards

Haywards Heath hair salon Samantha Elizabeth has scooped another two awards, securing Best Salon Team and Best Customer Experience at the national Salon Awards.

The Samantha Elizabeth salon team (salon owner Samantha Newton middle of back row)

Earlier this year the salon won Best Women's Hair Salon - West Sussex, at the Southern Enterprise Awards.

The salon is now multi-award winning, having picked up seven awards in five years (full list below), including runner up award for salon owner Samantha Newton at the Business Women Excellence awards Start-up Business in 2018, reflecting the success of the salon in its first year of trading.

Situated in South Road, Haywards Heath, the salon launched on 29 November 2016. Owner Samantha has worked in the industry since she was 15 and aspired to open her own business by the age of 30. She did it with two weeks to spare.

Samantha says: “The whole team is absolutely delighted to have won two awards in the Sussex category of the Salon Awards. These are prestigious awards with entries from every county in the UK.

“We are particularly pleased to have been recognised as Best Customer Experience. That is the award we would most want to win.

“We pride ourselves on always doing our best for our clients. We welcome everyone and we aim to give great cuts at reasonable prices. We don’t discount to get new business because I believe we offer great value across the board, and we look after our loyal clients. Which is why our main source of new clients is recommendation and word of mouth.

“It has been far from smooth running for the business since we launched, particularly in the past three years with the pandemic and now the way the economy is. As a business owner I’ve had to take a long hard look at how we do things and what’s important. That’s why at the start of this year I introduced new policy to look after my staff’s wellbeing. Hairdressing requires people to work unsocial hours, which can be hard, especially for working mums. So I wanted to ensure all my staff have a great a work/life balance, and they have regular time with their families – because in my experience, happy staff do their best for clients.

“Winning these awards on the anniversary of our sixth year in business couldn’t be better. We will definitely be going out and letting our hair down to celebrate.”

