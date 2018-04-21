Haywards Heath set for life in higher league

Haywards Heath have confirmed a top-two Southern Combination premier-division finish - and are now waiting for official confirmation that means promotion.

It comes a year after Heath thought they were Bostik League-bound only to be deducted points and have their SCFL title, and promotion, taken away because of player-registration issues.

They've recovered from that blow - that saw Shoreham promoted to Bostik South - and have had an excellent campaign this season.

Heath may yet be beaten to the premier title by Three Bridges - who are five points behind with two games in hand, but their 2-0 home win over Horsham YMCA means they will finish no lower than second.

That is almost certain to mean they will go up into the newly-reorganised Bostik League for 18-19.

Melford Simpson scored both, one in each half, with the clincher coming very late on, as YMCA were beaten at Hanbury Park.

Get the action and reaction in the Middy on Thursday