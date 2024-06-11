Haywards Heath Town Clerk becomes the latest to join Jack the Lad's team in the Mud Run Challenge
He joins forces with the town's Deputy Mayor, who signed up for the challenge last week after meeting the team from More Radio.
Jack, Steve and the team will be doing the run live on the More Radio breakfast show from 7am on Friday, June 21.
To donate to Steve’s challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/steve-trice-1718097716286
The Mud Monsters Run is a challenging 7km run across muddy fields, up steep hills, through woods, washing off in river crossings, navigating through mud craters, fighting your way through deep muddy bogs, with an obstacle-packed course and many more muddy surprises along the way.
Steve is doing the challenge to ensure as much funds as possible are raised for the local hospice, which provides such vital support and services to many families locally.
Make sure you listen to More Radio on the day to see how the team get on!
For more information on The Mud Monsters Run, visit https://www.mudmonstersrun.co.uk/
For more information on More Radio’s Breakfast Show, visit https://www.moreradio.online/programming/more-radio-breakfast-with-tom-lou-and-jack/