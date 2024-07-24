Haywards Heath Town Council celebrate a decade of winning Green Flag Awards for Muster Green!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Haywards Heath Town Council is celebrating after receiving its tenth consecutive Green Flag Award for its jewel in the crown green space, Muster Green.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, comments: “How marvellous, a decade of Green Flag Awards for our beautiful Muster Green is a strong testament to the hard work and dedication of the Town Council’s Grounds Team that care for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it. Muster Green is one of my favourite places to visit in Haywards Heath and I love nothing more than taking time out in nature to view the lovely trees and planting while I sit there to read or think surrounded by a beautiful green space. Thank you so much to Haywards Heath Town Council and its brilliant Grounds Team for their continuing work in keeping our town and green spaces so attractive.”

Cllr Sandy Ellis, Chair of Haywards Heath IN BLOOM, adds: “Haywards Heath Town Council and the Haywards Heath In Bloom Committee are delighted to celebrate the 10th anniversary of retaining the Green Flag for Muster Green. Muster green is a shining example of nature in Haywards Heath and this beautiful green space, maintained by our Grounds Staff, is used by the community at large. We hold many community events there which raise thousands of pounds for local good causes and I thank and praise the many volunteers for helping to share the civic pride we hold in abundance.

Nothing gives me more pride to see this space enjoyed by all ages as well as the community who come together to honour the bravery and courage of our town folk at the beautiful war memorial on Muster Green.”

Haywards Heath Mayor and Grounds Staff celebrate its 10th Green Flag Award for Muster Green

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Muster Green in Haywards Heath in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Muster Green is a vital green space for the community in Mid Sussex, to socialise, enjoy nature and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health. We know that the staff work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Stunning floral beds on Muster Green

Any green space that is freely accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award. Awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status. A Green Flag Community Award recognises quality sites managed by voluntary and community groups. Green Heritage Site Accreditation is judged on the treatment of the site’s historic features and the standard of conservation.