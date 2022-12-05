Haywards Heath Town Council relaunches its Leave No One Behind at Christmas Campaign as part of the Winter Assistance Plan

As part of the Winter Assistance Plan, Haywards Heath Town Council is delighted to announce its ‘Leave No one Behind at Christmas’ Campaign.

Leave No one Behind at Christmas Campaign poster, with logos of the project sponsors, Amadeus, P&S Gallagher, CSL Behring, Orchards Shopping Centre and Haywards Heath Town Council.

This year, as many people are suffering from the cost-of-living crisis, we believe it is a vital time to run the campaign again. We are committed to helping the elderly and vulnerable, who may be facing the festive season alone. Our aim is to reach out to the elderly and vulnerable to provide them with information on organisations that can help them over Christmas and with rising costs, as well as allowing those who would be celebrating Christmas to receive a gift.

A representative from Haywards Heath Town Council says ‘It is essential we provide support to those who are isolated, lonely, elderly and vulnerable. It is crucial we provide people with information of services, including charities to talk to, food support and warm homes support, which many it will be a lifeline.’

A huge thank you to CSL Behring, P&S Gallagher and The Orchards Shopping Centre who have sponsored the campaign, allowing us to reach as many people as possible. Our thanks also go to Boon books and Amadeus Stationary who have supported the project. The sponsorships and support, along with the aid from Haywards Heath Town Council, will allow us to reach 260 people with the campaign and they will be receiving the gifts and information in the coming weeks on the run up to Christmas.

Town Mayor, Cllr Howard Mundin comments ‘Our Winter Assistance Campaigns have brought an excellent sense of community in a time that for many can be incredibly isolating and lonely. The involvement of community groups and local Doctor’s Surgeries has been vital to allow the Leave No one Behind Campaign to run successfully.’

The campaign was originally launched in 2020 by Cllr Alastair McPherson who was Mayor at the time, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations for the campaign are being received until Friday 9th December at 10am.You can make a nomination via the link- https://forms.gle/Z4KcBeSWhBdaDH346

The Staff, Councillors and Town Mayor would like to take this time to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

