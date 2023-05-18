Haywards Heath's 4Sight Vision Support welcomes Mims Davies MP

Mid-Sussex MP Mims Davies recently paid a visit to 4Sight Vision Support’s (4SVS) Yews Lunch Group in Haywards Heath to meet staff, volunteers and clients and to see first-hand the specialist services that the charity offers to blind and sight impaired residents in the area, and throughout West Sussex.

The image shows (L to R) 4SVS client Helen Roser (seated), Stella Black from the Macular Society, Mims Davies MP, volunteer Jane Aston, Dan Batchelor 4SVS Accessible Technology Specialist & Service Coordinator, and CEO Kirstie Thomas.

The visit took place on Friday 28 April, and Ms Davies was welcomed by volunteer Jane Aston who runs the Lunch Group.

Clients talked with Mims Davies about low vision services provision in Mid-Sussex, and how it differs compared to other areas in the county, highlighting an inequality. This included waiting list times for ophthalmology, in particular long Glaucoma-related waiting lists. There were also questions around the current benefits systems and apparent inconsistencies around Personal Independence and Disability Living Allowance payments. This led onto other DWP services such as Access to Work and the delays in getting employees support to enable them to excel in their roles. There were also some comments around the scrutiny applicants are placed under when applying, even when their circumstances have not changed or they are living with a lifelong condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirstie Thomas, CEO at 4Sight Vision Support, has previously been in contact with Ms Davies to address issues such as these and was delighted that she took time to visit the Group. Kirstie said: “The visit is a key step in building upon the work we have done together so far, and was a great opportunity for Ms Davies to meet our clients and understand their key concerns about service provision. I hope that the visit has provided further clarity about how these issues can be more effectively addressed in the future to promote change.”

Mims Davies commented "I understand the extraordinary job that organisations such as 4Sight Vision Support do in improving the lives of people whose disability so often cuts them off from their community. Support groups like The Yews Lunch Club allow people to stay informed with what is going on locally and helps them to engage with friends and family.

Earlier this week I was proud to become a RNIB champion to support blind and partially sighted constituents in our area. I will look forward to working more closely with them, as well as developing a greater understanding of the challenges facing those living with sight loss in our constituency."

For more information about the services 4Sight Vision Support provides call 01243 838001, email [email protected] or visit 4sight.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad