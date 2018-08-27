Hazy sunshine and thundery showers – what weather to expect in Sussex this week

Highs of 21 degrees and hazy sunshine are on their way to Sussex, but not without the risk of thunder and rain, according to the latest weather forecast.

The Met Office is predicting an unsettled week for Sussex.

Into this evening the weather service is forecasting ‘dry and bright’ conditions and falling winds for a pleasant end to the day.

It should remain dry overnight with the cloud breaking to give some clear spells.

Tuesday should start dry and bright with sunny spells.

However the Met Office say it will cloud over in the afternoon with the sunshine turning increasingly hazy.

Some heavy and perhaps thundery showers could develop overnight.

Overnight showers should be gone as Wednesday morning goes on, but rain is expected to be back in the evening.

Slightly better conditions are predicted for Thursday and Friday, where Sussex residents counting down to the weekend should be greeted with sunny spells and warm days.

