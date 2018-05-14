Head teacher criticised after posing near cliff edge at Birling Gap

A head teacher has come under fire for posting a photo on social media of herself close to the edge at Birling Gap.

Parents complained after Caroline Barlow of Heathfield Community College shared the image with the caption ‘living on the edge’.

Some claimed her behaviour was ‘risky’ but she argued the photo made her appear closer to the edge than she was.

The BBC reported that, speaking to staff at the college near Heathfield, Ms Barlow said, “I can guarantee to you that in no way shape or form do I engage with any form of ‘risky behaviour’ in my spare time as my 78-year-old mother, who was my company for the day, would testify.

“I obviously also fully support messages relating to safe use of students’ spare time.

“I have obviously learnt a valuable lesson about the extent to which I am able to lead a private life or the occasional ironic use of social media.”

She has since deactivated her Twitter account.