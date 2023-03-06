Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee to discuss dentistry services in West Sussex

Dentistry services in West Sussex will be discussed at the next meeting of the Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee (HASC) which will be held on Wednesday March 8.

HASC previously identified access to NHS Dentistry as an issue of concern. An evidence gathering session was conducted earlier this year to learn more about provision in West Sussex.

Members will now consider a report which collates much of that evidence which was provided by NHS Sussex, NHS England and Public Health as well as several key witnesses.

The public will be able to watch a live webcast of the meeting which will take place at County Hall, in Chichester from 10.30am.

Members of the committee will also consider a report by South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust which provides an update on improvements made by the Trust, following requirements set out by the Care Quality Commission.

The full agenda is available on the county council’s website. westsussex.moderngov.co.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=137&MId=3110&Ver=4

