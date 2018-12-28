Call to Sussex people to use ambulance service sensibly on New Year’s Eve

A plea has been issued to people across Sussex to use the ambulance service wisely on New Year’s Eve.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) has sent out the message for when demand is expected to be very high.

Ambulances will be very busy on New Year's Eve

At the busiest point, the Trust is expecting to handle between three and four calls a minute, with a total well in excess of 3,000 calls handled in 24 hours.

Emergency Operations Centre staff will be working hard to prioritise the Trust’s response to patients in a serious or life threatening condition and ambulance crews and volunteers are expected to attend more than 2,500 calls.

The public is urged to help by only calling 999 in the event of a serious emergency.

People are also reminded that calls of a less serious nature will not be assigned an immediate response and may be advised to seek alternative help.

SECAmb is urging people to have fun but stay safe by following the simple advice below:

· If drinking alcohol – have fun but be sensible. Look out for others you’re with and drink water between alcoholic drinks

· Excess alcohol consumption on its own isn’t usually a reason to dial 999 for someone but if there’s another complaint causing concern or someone loses consciousness then dial 999 without delay

· Plan your evening. How are you getting home? Look out for others you’re with.

· Wear layers as they keep you warmer than one thicker layer. They can also easily be removed as you warm up

· Look out for any vulnerable friends and neighbours

· Remember 999 is for emergencies – if it’s not an emergency and you need health advice remember alternatives including calling NHS 111

Regional Operations Manager James Pavey said: “At this time of year we are always busy and we have planned ahead to manage the additional demand. We faced high demand at Christmas and we know that New Year’s Eve will also be challenging.

“I know that all our staff and our volunteers will rise to the challenge as they always do but we really need the public to support us by remembering to only call 999 in the event of a life-threatening or serious emergency.

“Calling 999 for someone because they’ve had too much to drink is not necessary. We appreciate that many people will want to celebrate and drink alcohol and of course we want people to have fun. But we also want them to plan their night, be sensible, look out for each other and not drink excessively.

“If people can remember this simple advice they can help us to maximise our ability to respond to our most seriously ill and injured patients.”