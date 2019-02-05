Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to patients
Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.
Among the GP Patient Survey question categories was how ‘patients felt that their overall experience was’ and ‘experience of making an appointment’. These are how the Lewes district surgeries fared, according to the NHS website. All photos of surgeries courtesy Google Street Maps.
Ditchling Health Centre, Lewes Road, BN6 8TT. 95.10% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good. 88.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
Seaford Medical Practice, Dane Road, BN25 1DH. 87.30% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good. 75.60% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
St Andrews Surgery, Southover Road, Lewes. BN7 1US. 93.20% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good. 76.70% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
River Lodge Surgery, Malling Street, Lewes, BN7 2RD. 77.40% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good. 68.20% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.