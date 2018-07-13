Ron thanks ‘amazing’ hospital staff after ‘life-changing’ event

An Uckfield man has paid thanks to the ‘amazing’ cardiac rehab unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath after a ‘life-changing event’.

Ron Hill, 79, of The Mount, Uckfield, had a heart attack on Friday, April 13, and now attends the hospital once a week.

He said: “Having a heart attack forces your perspective to change.

“If I had to give advice to anyone who works long hours and is in a stressful occupation, I would say start off slow, but start making changes – like knowing when to turn off your laptop.

“Getting older I’ve got better at realising how closely the mind and body work together.

“I’ve become aware of the small things and am willing to adjust them.

“This was a life-changing event that will never happen to you until it does.

“But do things now – enjoy life and have a rest for an hour in the afternoon sometimes.”

Mr Hill, a photographer, said the staff in the cardiac unit do an ‘amazing job day in, day out’.

He added: “What an amazing group of people they are. They have put up with my silly questions and mickey-taking for weeks now and have never taken offence once.

“I have had to work hard at the exercises and have learnt a great deal from the lectures and during the NHS 70th birthday celebrations the team held a wacky t-shirt day.

“I would also like to thank all the staff at Buxted Medical Centre in Uckfield that have looked after me.

“Especially the fantastic doctor Ashby who got me sent to hospital in the nick of time.

“This man takes no prisoners and is a credit and great asset to the practice and the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”