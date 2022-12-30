Hear about current plans and priorities for the NHS in Sussex at public board meeting this January

People are being invited to join the local NHS and partners at the third meeting in public of the NHS Sussex Board.

You can submit your own story

The meeting takes place on Wednesday 4 January at 10am.

It is the fourth formal meeting of the NHS Sussex Board after the organisation was established on 01 July 2022 as part of health and care changes across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Sussex is responsible for agreeing the strategic priorities and resource allocation for all NHS organisations in Sussex. This involves focusing on the needs of people and communities and leading the improvement of high-quality health and care services to meet those needs.

People will be able to hear about the current priorities for the NHS in Sussex, performance of services and how the organisation has been working over the last two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS Sussex board meeting agenda and the papers are now available on the NHS Sussex website.

The meeting will be live streamed so members of the public can watch the discussion in real time. There is no need to register for the webcasts. Just visit our live-stream hub and select the relevant date to access the meeting when it begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if anyone does not have access to the internet to enable them to watch online, the meeting is being held at Wicker House in Worthing and there is limited capacity for members of the public to attend the meeting in person with sufficient advance notice. Please contact [email protected] to discuss.Questions in relation to any agenda matters being discussed can be submitted to [email protected] Questions made in advance (at least 48 hours) will be answered by the Board during the meeting; any questions received later than this may not be responded to during the meeting but will be answered outside the meeting. There will also be the opportunity to ask questions during the course of the meeting – details of this will be available on the NHS Sussex website.A recording of the board meeting will be posted on the NHS Sussex website after the event www.sussex.ics.nhs.uk/nhs-sussex/our-board

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “Our ambition is to bring more integrated and joined-up services to ensure people are receiving the best possible experience, and are better supported to maintain their health throughout their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad