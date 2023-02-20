HEART becomes Hastings' newest charity after gaining official status

Hastings’ newest charity is celebrating this week after being recognised for its work by the UK Charity Commission.

Pictured (left to right): Laura Matthews (Volunteer Co-ordinator), Alastair Fairley (Co-Founder & Joint Co-ordinator), Liz Johnson (Technical Manager)

Hastings HEART, the volunteer organisation founded to help people cope during the Covid pandemic, is taking another step forward in its development this week after being granted full charitable status. Now officially recognised, the group plan to help even more people who might be struggling in the town.

Founded only in 2020, HEART – officially the Hastings Emergency Action Response Team ¬– have already undertaken thousands of tasks for people in the community, from shopping for elderly or isolating people to transporting hundreds to and from life-saving NHS appointments for free. Its most recent venture – the town’s first Community Information Hub in Hastings Town Hall – has just helped its 300th visitor, just three months after opening.

“It’s a fantastic recognition of all the hard work our volunteers have put in over the past three years,” says Joint Co-ordinator and Co-founder, Alastair Fairley. “The response we’ve had has been incredible: without them we simply wouldn’t exist.”

On average, around 5000 charities are registered with the Charity Commission each year – but a similar number also close down, meaning the sector has remained fairly static in recent years. For HEART, the new status means they will be able to do even more to transform the lives of people living in the town, working as a force for good in the community.

“We formed HEART because we felt there were lots of people who, like us, wanted to help others in the community but didn’t know precisely how to do so,” says Co-founder Kim Batty. “Our approach lets people help others in a flexible way, as and when they can, but together we know that can make a huge impact on people’s lives.”

In addition to the Community Infohub, the organisation still carries out shopping and transport for people who might be struggling to get out, or who can’t afford expensive taxis to get to life-saving NHS appointments. Volunteers receive free DBS background checks to safeguard people receiving help, as well as an extensive programme of training, guidance and volunteer support from co-ordinators working in the field.

“We know people are busy, but they may still want to do something to help”, says Kim. “With HEART, volunteers can do as much or as little as they are able. We’ve got a wide range of tasks they can do too, so there’s always some way to help.”

Volunteers can sign up to join the HEART volunteer army by visiting the organisation’s website at www.hastingsheart.com and completing a simple form. Likewise, if people need help, a simple help request form at the website can make an immediate enquiry, people can drop into the Community Information Hub at Hastings Town Hall or they can call the HEART phoneline on 01424 235290 and leave details.