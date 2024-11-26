Heathfield councillors vote to object to leisure plans for Heathfield Park

Plans to create two tennis courts, a single-storey building and two padel tennis courts on a former outdoor riding area on lands at Heathfield Park concerned members of Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council's planning committee.

During a debate on Monday night, councillors voted five to two to object to the proposal.

They feared the scheme would result in habitat loss and had wider concerns over wildlife loss and the impact on the area. They felt it impacted on the Heathfield Park Site of Specific Scientific Interest and the style of the proposed building would be out of keeping in the vernacular of the Historic Park.

They noted the building was of 'considerable size and commented on the glazing. Heritage damage aspects were also important they said, particularly in accordance with the negative findings of Historic England. Plans for foul and surface water drainage were unclear and reference was made to the lack of a watercourse within 20 metres, but there is a ditch within that distance where the water will be likely to go and cause potential flooding and pollution.

Members wanted to emphasise the recommendations from Historic England ,for the applicant to ‘explore alternative ways to provide a more limited number of sports facilities at the site to minimise harm and sustain the significance of the listed building to meet the requirements of paragraph 201 of the National Planning Policy Framework.’

