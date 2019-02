There is heavy traffic in the area after a collision at the Cophall Roundabout in Polegate this afternoon (February 18).

A car and lorry are reported to have collided on the roundabout connecting the A27 Polegate Bypass and A22 Polegate Road, at about 3.30pm.

The road was reported as cleared at about 5pm but there is said to be slow traffic in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.