Delays have been reported on the A22 in Hailsham following a collision.

The collision, which involved a car and a van, happened between the A295 South Road (Hailsham) to the A27 Polegate By Pass (Cop Hall Roundabout, Polegate), outside the K2 Indian restaurant, according to traffic reports.

The A22 Polegate Road is reportedly partially blocked southbound and there is heavy traffic.