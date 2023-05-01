Heene sings for the King

Singers from Worthing and Heene gathered to perform coronatoin anthems and hymns prior to King Charles III’s Coronation.

Around 50 people gathered in St. Botolph’s Church, Heene. on Saturday, April 29, to ‘Sing for the King’ a selection of anthems and hymns associated with coronations and other royal events, under the direction of Judith Ellis, the church’s musical director.

The anthems sung were ‘I was glad’ (Parry), and Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ and ‘Alleluia chorus’ from ‘Messiah’. The church choir performed ‘O taste and see’, composed for the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953 by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Many familiar hymns were also sung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a refreshment break for thirsty singers, those patriotic songs regularly featured at the ‘Last Night of the Proms’ received a lusty performance. The event concluded with prayers for His Majesty and the Royal Family, and the singing of the National Anthem.

Singing for the King at St. Botloph's, Heene