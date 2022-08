Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A helicopter on its side following a crash at Goodwood Aerodrome today

A photo taken at the scene shows a helicopter on its side at the airport while a crew from the aviation fire and rescue service were on the scene.

The incident is believed to have taken place at about 12pm today.

It is not yet clear whether there were any injuries in the crash.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a statement.