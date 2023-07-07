Helicopter landing delivers important message to children at Summerlea School

On Tuesday July 4, children at Summerlea CP School in Rustington were excited to see a helicopter landing on their field.

Peter Faulding of Specialist Group International working in conjunction with the Lucas Dobson Water Safety Campaign, landed his helicopter and came to speak to children in key stage 2 about the importance of water safety.

Children learnt how to keep safe around open waters, rivers and seas in a special assembly led by Peter.

Peter is the founder of Specialist Group International who offer expertise in rescue missions, underwater and forensic searches.

Water safety aids donated by Peter Faulding

As part of the visit, Peter left the school with eight life vests / bouyancy aids that can be loaned out to families should they be needed to keep children safe over the summer.

Assistant headteacher, Vicky Galpin said, "The visit was really exciting and memorable because of the helicopter landing but most importantly the message delivered around water safety was clear. It is fantastic that we now have the aids to lend to families who want to be safe out and about on the coasts and rivers this summer."