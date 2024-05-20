Hellingly Parish Council offers free kids activity day
For May half term, Hellingly Parish Council is offering a free children's activity day (weather permitting) at Hellingly Community Hub on Wednesday, May29 from 10am - 2pm. Come along it's absolutely brilliant!
There will be a Falconry display by 1066, interaction with reptiles from the East Sussex Reptile & Amphibian Society, Hellingly Cycle Speedway, inflatable fun run, biscuit decorating, badge making, Hellingly Rugby, RNLI with water safety tips, seed planting, tattoos and of course the Ice-cream van.