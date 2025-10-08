Hello, Dolly! as Littlehampton company conclude 70th anniversary year

Lena Hill makes her debut with LPOS Musical Productions as they take to the stage with Hello, Dolly! the closing show of the company’s 70th anniversary year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performances will be at The Windmill Entertainment Centre, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH from Wednesday, October 15-Saturday, October 18. Tickets via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lpos

Lena is playing Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed widow and professional matchmaker in 1890s New York City. The story follows Dolly as she travels to Yonkers to find a wife for the miserly Horace Vandergelder while secretly plotting to make him her own husband. Dolly orchestrates a series of events involving Horace's niece, her beau and Horace's two clerks, all culminating in a series of romantic entanglements and a grand finale in New York City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am a complete newbie to the company,” Lena says. “There were one or two people in the production that I have worked with in the past, but a friend of mine said they were putting on Hello, Dolly! and that they needed a Dolly and that I must apply. It has been a role that has been on my bucket list for a long time. It’s a fantastic part for a woman over 50. I was particularly interested because of the role but also because it was fairly local and also because the company has got a really good reputation, for particularly for the singing.

“Also the fact is that there are so many aspects to the character. She is forceful and she is strong. But she can also be reflective. But she is also joyful and very caring and hopefully very endearing. It’s a great opportunity to show lots of different sides to her character. I’m really looking forward to bringing some joy and laughter to the stage because boy, do we need that right now! The show is really uplifting. There is a lot of humour and there are also some fantastic musical numbers in it.

“It is not a show that is done very often so this seems to be the right time now at the moment for it, and being the age that I am, I just feel that I can bring years of life experience to it. You’ve got to be able to reach the emotional side. She has lost her husband. She’s not necessarily looking to marry again but she has got an eye on Horace. People think that it’s because of his money but I think that she really is actually attracted to him.

“I’m really enjoying it. We’ve got a fantastic cast and it really feels that we are going to do a good show. We’ve got a great creative team behind the scenes working really hard and I’m very much looking forward to working with my Horace who is played by Mark Roberts. It is so important to have someone that you can really gel with and that you can get all the nuances with. He is a great actor to work with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it is a massive challenge, I can’t deny that. Lots of people think that musicals are fluffy and are easy to do but this particular role is extremely wordy. She never comes up for air and she goes on and on and on. She’s got a lot to say and the songs that she has are basically monologues in music and that’s really the biggest challenge.”