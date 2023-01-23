Help Care Home Staff & Residents raise money for a great cause.

Juliet Fielder has a young son and has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Despite having cancer herself she raises money and awareness for this disease, and Juliet’s friend has set up a go fund me page to help.
Staff at Bethune Court care home will be holding a Valentines coffee morning with a raffle and all proceeds will be going to Juliet and her family.
If any local businesses would like to donate a prize for the raffle please contact Bethune Court on 01424 719393.
Staff and residents would love to see you on Valentines Day, February 14, from 10.30am onwards.
To donate online, please go to https://gofund.me/fd702b23