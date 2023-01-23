Help Care Home Staff & Residents raise money for a great cause.

Staff and residents at a St Leonards care home were touched by the story of a local mum who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Juliet Fielder has a young son and has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Despite having cancer herself she raises money and awareness for this disease, and Juliet’s friend has set up a go fund me page to help.

Staff at Bethune Court care home will be holding a Valentines coffee morning with a raffle and all proceeds will be going to Juliet and her family.

If any local businesses would like to donate a prize for the raffle please contact Bethune Court on 01424 719393.

Staff and residents would love to see you on Valentines Day, February 14, from 10.30am onwards.