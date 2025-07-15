Help Dorothy navigate the Land of Oz at the Petworth Festival

The Wild Immersive Theatre Company will be taking us down the Yellow Brick Road as they return to the Petworth Festival.

They are offering The Wizard of Oz. Choose from eight time slots between 11am and 3pm on Sunday, July 20 at the Coultershaw Heritage Site. Each show lasts approximately 55 minutes. Tickets through https://www.petworthfestival.org.uk/events/the-wizard-of-oz-family-theatre/ Performances at 11.00,11.20,11.40,12.00 then 14.00,14.20,14.40, 15.00.

There will be a second day of performances exclusively for school groups on Monday, July 21.

Director Adam Elliott said: “We produce shows almost every year for the Petworth Festival and Chelsea Physic Garden which are lovely spaces. This is our fourth summer show. We have done The Wind in the Willows and Alice in Wonderland and Doctor Dolittle and now we are doing The Wizard of Oz.”

“We call ourselves The Wild Immersive Theatre Company, and when we say immersive we really do mean immersive. The aim is to draw the audience into the story with interactions so that the audience become part of the driving force of the narrative, particularly with our family shows. We are trying to do something where the kids can feel that they have so much agency with the actual show. They are in conversation with the actors, and we move around these sites so that the audiences travel with us and really do become part of the journey.

“We see it as the audience becoming a character in the show, and each of the actors interacts with the children directly from the off. It’s ‘Hello, here I am! This is what is at stake! Let’s all solve this problem together!’ Every child can pipe up and give a suggestion.

“And that can cause problems sometimes! You can have a very confident child who doesn't quite understand just how much they might be derailing a certain situation, but all the actors are very skilled and experienced and very good at navigating the story back on track. But it does mean that quite early on that all the kids understand ‘Hang on! I am really in this!’ They realise that it is a safe space to participate, and it is wonderful to watch them go from ‘What is this?’ to ‘Let's save the day – and this is what we need to do!’

“That means that every show is different. We do script it every time and we have a complete working script and that means that we are OK but if we get 30 three to eight year olds coming through in a wave, then that's what we work with.

“I think The Wizard of Oz is great for us in the sense that all the characters are very clear cut. We know that we're going to meet the scarecrow and the tin man and the lion and Dorothy, and they all have a very clear need, a very clear objective as to what is missing. There is a real simplicity in that sense. And there is a real simplicity in our wanting the audience to help the characters, just as the characters help the audience. We always go to beautiful places and to have them as a backdrop is just fantastic. It all adds so much to the immersion of the play. “With the Wizard of Oz you are travelling through a strange land, and in it Dorothy gets to meet these characters, just as the audience meets Dorothy and travels with her, meeting the characters as she does. It is great fun!”