Help find Fergie the tortoise – stolen from a farm

Police have issued a plea to help find Fergie the tortoise, who was stolen from Blackberry Farm in Whitesmith, near Uckfield.

The two-year-old Hermann’s tortoise has been missing from the premises since Saturday (September 8).

CCTV images appear to show a man pick it up and hand it to a woman, who then slips it into her hoody pocket shortly before 5pm that day.

The suspects are then seen to leave the farm with four or five children, before boarding the number 54 bus to Uckfield, where they got off.

Paul Harris, owner, said: “It’s shocking that someone could do this to a family farm. We’re a visitor attraction and we just can’t believe it.

“Fergie had a companion in Dexter, another two-year-old tortoise, and the pair were inseparable. Our cat Boots has now taken it upon herself to keep Dexter company. However we’d love for them to be reunited as soon as possible.

“We’re concerned for Fergie’s welfare and we’re urging anyone with any information to contact the police.”

Fergie and Dexter were donated to the farm by a visitor, and both are microchipped.

The male suspect is described as white, of large build, with short brown hair, wearing a beige T-shirt with a Nike chest logo, and matching shorts in the same colour. He also wore black and white Adidas sliders.

The female suspect is described as white, of medium build, with scraped back brown hair, wearing a grey hoody with a Nike chest logo, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone who recognises the suspects – or who has any information about the incident – is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1245 of 08/09.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.