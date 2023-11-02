BREAKING
Help fund your community project with the Crawley Neighbourhood Improvement Fund

Applications are now open for Crawley Borough Council’s relaunched Neighbourhood Improvement Fund, which uses money collected from developers through the planning system.Community organisations can now bid for funding by submitting applications through the Crawley Borough Council website.
By Crawley Borough CouncilContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT
The funding scheme aims to support community groups and voluntary organisations to implement neighbourhood improvement projects.

Applications can be made for grants of up to £5,000. Evidence of match funding from other funders will no longer be required but schemes should have local community backing.

The projects funded will also benefit the residents of Crawley by helping to improve the environment and to help meet the demands that development places on the need for community services and facilities within the town.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “We are very pleased to be able to continue the Neighbourhood Improvement Fund. This has been made possible thanks to Community Infrastructure Levy finances the council has collected from developers.

“We’re keen to fund a range of community projects that help improve the local environment in our neighbourhoods and I encourage local groups with good ideas and local support to apply.”

For more information, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit crawley.gov.uk/grants and click ‘Neighbourhood Improvement Fund’.

