Help human rights activists in danger at Light up Shoreham evening

Amnesty International Shoreham & Worthing Group has launched its flagship annual letter-writing campaign, Write for Rights, to support 10 activists around the world who have been attacked, jailed, harassed or disappeared for standing up for their rights.Shoreham residents are invited to join this global action by choosing a case and then signing a card to an individual or group of people whose freedoms are being denied.The local Amnesty Group will be running a stall in the coffee shop at Shoreham Methodist Church at the Light up Shoreham evening on Friday, 9th December, from 5 to 8 pm. Refreshments will be available.Write for Rights goes back to the very roots of Amnesty International, which was founded in 1961, with Amnesty’s early campaigners writing letters of support to those affected by human rights abuses, as well as letters of concern to governments around the world.Previous Write for Rights campaigns have had many successes. For example, last year more than half a million actions were taken around the world for Bernardo Caal Xol, an environmental activist, who was sentenced to seven years in 2018 for defending communities affected by hydroelectric projects in northern Guatemala. In March this year he was released.