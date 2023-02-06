Help recognise the hard work of staff and volunteers at University Hospitals Sussex

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has opened nominations for its annual Patient First STAR Awards.

Patient First STAR Awards 2023

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has opened nominations for its annual Patient First STAR Awards.

Members of the public are encouraged to nominate a member of staff, team or volunteer from any of the hospital sites who has gone above and beyond to care for their patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a range of categories to nominate from, including Mentor of the Year, Environmental Sustainability Champion, and Innovator of the Year to name a few.

Each of this year’s award categories reflects one or more of the qualities behind the Trust’s vision and values, from kindness and compassion to innovation, commitment and exemplary standards of care on the frontline and within our support services.

You can nominate a member of staff, team or volunteer by visiting www.uhsussex.nhs.uk/stars2023

Dr George Findlay, Chief Executive at UHSussex, said: “We are excited to welcome back our Patient First STAR Awards. Last year, we were thrilled to receive more than 1,200 nominations and heard some incredibly inspiring stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our staff throughout this past year and to share some fantastic individual and team achievements.

“This year, we are once again looking forward to receiving a wide range of nominations for colleagues and volunteers from across all of our hospital sites.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Patient First STAR Awards are proudly funded by Love Your Hospital and BSUH Charity, the dedicated charities of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

The deadline for submitting a nomination is Friday 10 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad