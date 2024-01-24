Help the NSPCC share vital messages in Eastbourne and Uckfield primary schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NSPCC’s Schools Service delivers Speak out Stay safe (SOSS) workshops to primary schools across the region and needs more volunteers to help reach more children.

Speak out Stay safe is designed to help children aged five to 11 understand how to recognise abuse in all its forms. Using age-appropriate language, it helps them understand that abuse is never a child’s fault, that they have the right to be safe, and how to get help from safe adults or the NSPCC’s Childline service.

Through the school-led virtual assemblies, NSPCC volunteer-delivered workshops, and help of mascot Buddy, children learn about the different types of abuse and what to do if they're ever worried about themselves or a friend.

Since the start of this academic year, more than 5,000 children across East Sussex have watched the Speak out Stay safe assemblies, with nearly 2,000 children taking part in the face-to-face Speak out Stay safe workshops. Now, the organisation wants to reach even more children throughout 2024.

Jermayne French, NSPCC Schools Service Coordinator for East Sussex, said: “We would love to hear from anyone who can spare just a few hours each month to help share vital Speak out Stay safe messaging with children and young people across the region.

“Our volunteers have told us they consider it a privilege to raise children’s awareness of their right to be safe, and many feel that through the Schools Service they have also gained a sense of pride, confidence and empowerment by delivering these workshops and sharing this important messaging.”

All NSPCC Schools Service volunteers are required to give a minimum commitment of visiting two schools a month on average. They will receive training and support from their dedicated coordinator.

To apply to become an NSPCC Schools Service volunteer, please visit: https://join-us.nspcc.org.uk/volunteers/